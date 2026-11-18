After a 13-year wait, Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI) is finally set to take players back to Vice City, with Rockstar Games preparing to launch one of the most anticipated video games in history.

The latest instalment in the blockbuster franchise will become playable at midnight local time on Thursday, November 19, on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. The staggered regional rollout means players in countries such as New Zealand and other parts of Asia will get access hours before the game's release in the United States.

With a reported file size of 212 GB, GTA VI is also expected to trigger a significant surge in internet traffic as players download the game ahead of its launch.

Internet provider Chorus New Zealand expects approximately 35 petabytes of additional traffic across its network as gamers prepare to enter the fictional world of Leonida.

"The game file size at 212 gigabytes is unprecedented," said Kurt Rodgers, network strategy manager for Chorus New Zealand. He added that the download would account for more than a quarter of the average household's monthly data usage.

GTA VI release time and console availability Rockstar Games is releasing GTA VI for Sony's PlayStation 5 and Microsoft's Xbox Series X|S consoles. The game will become accessible at midnight local time in different regions, allowing players in Asia and other markets to start playing before North America.

The launch marks the return of the franchise after more than a decade. Its predecessor, GTA V, was released in September 2013 and went on to become one of the best-selling entertainment products of all time.

The game's reported 212 GB download size also means players may need to plan ahead to ensure sufficient storage space and complete the download before launch.

GTA VI map: Rockstar returns to Vice City GTA VI takes players back to Vice City, Rockstar's fictionalised version of Miami, while introducing a much larger setting inspired by the US state of Florida.

The game's fictional state of Leonida features a sprawling open world encompassing beaches, highways, wetlands, nightlife districts and smaller communities inspired by South Florida.

Rockstar has described Leonida as its largest and most detailed open world yet.

To recreate the region, developers researched Miami, the Florida Keys and surrounding communities. They also flew over the Everglades and studied the area's architecture, history and landscape to build a more detailed gaming environment.

The return to Vice City is one of the biggest attractions of GTA VI, particularly for longtime fans familiar with the original Vice City setting.

GTA VI characters: Who are Lucia and Jason? The new game revolves around two protagonists, Lucia Caminos and Jason Duval, whose relationship and involvement in organised crime form the central storyline.

Lucia has recently been released from prison, while Jason is a former soldier who has become involved with drug runners in the Leonida Keys.

The two attempt to improve their lives but find themselves drawn deeper into the criminal underworld after a job goes wrong. Their actions eventually pull them into a wider conspiracy across Leonida.

The introduction of the central duo marks a significant change from GTA V, which featured three playable protagonists.

Their relationship is expected to play a central role in the narrative, with Rockstar building the storyline around their shared ambitions, criminal activities and attempts to navigate a dangerous world.

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GTA VI gameplay: What players can expect Rockstar has kept several gameplay details under wraps despite years of promotional material and trailers.

The game will feature an expansive open world where players can explore Vice City and other parts of Leonida. Its environment includes urban neighbourhoods, coastal areas, highways and wetlands, offering different settings for exploration and criminal activities.

The storyline will follow Lucia and Jason as they navigate the criminal underworld, with their partnership forming the foundation of the game's narrative.

Music will also remain an important part of the experience. Rockstar has commissioned an original adaptive score from Grammy-winning French electronic duo Justice. The music is designed to change depending on players' locations and activities within the game.

A 30-track album, Grand Theft Auto VI: Original Score, is scheduled for release on December 11. It includes collaborations involving Tame Impala, SZA, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard and Gesaffelstein.

GTA VI: Years of anticipation ahead of launch The excitement surrounding GTA VI reflects the extraordinary commercial success of the franchise.

The Grand Theft Auto series has sold more than 470 million copies worldwide, with GTA V accounting for over 230 million units since its 2013 release. The predecessor generated $1 billion in retail sales within its first three days.

The first GTA VI trailer attracted more than 93 million views on YouTube within 24 hours. Its second trailer generated more than 475 million views across platforms in a single day, according to Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar's parent company.

The game has also received eight nominations at The Game Awards, including Game of the Year, Game Direction, Narrative, Art Direction, Score and Music, Audio Design, Action/Adventure and Performance. The awards ceremony is scheduled for December 10.