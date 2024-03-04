Guidelines to check compulsive online gaming likely

New Delhi: The Union government has taken note of the growing addiction to online gaming, and has decided to frame guidelines to protect consumer interest after conducting a study on the issue. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bengaluru's National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (Nimhans) will conduct a study on the "disruptive impulse control behavioral patterns of online gaming that may cause vulnerabilities," the department of consumer affairs said in a statement. The research will be supported by the consumer affairs ministry.

The study will aim to build a predictive and preemptive model for the protection of the growing number of digital consumers on the internet of online gaming, the ministry said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The findings of the research will be used to frame guidelines for protecting consumers in online gaming. The report will also help the industry ensure the optimum use of technology to minimize risk, the ministry said.

This assumes significance given that online gaming addiction is on the rise, potentially leading to social isolation and neglect of real-life responsibilities.

Consumer affairs secretary Rohit Singh chaired a meeting to discuss the issue on Monday, attended by Nimhans director Pratima Murthy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Singh said online gaming often involves compulsive behaviour that can have detrimental effects on mental and physical health. It can consume significant amounts of time and money, leading to neglect of other important activities and financial strain, he said.

The study is aimed at building a responsible digital consumption model based on knowledge, consumption, and practices. Initially, the study will focus on online gaming only, but later digital social media or any other online platform will also be brought under its ambit.

As per the understanding between both partners, the ministry will share consumer data such as age groups and socio-economic strata with Nimhans. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

