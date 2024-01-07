Hackers can now take control of your Google Account without needing a password. Here's how it works
Hackers have found a way to gain access to Google accounts without needing the user's password, allowing continuous access even after a password reset. Google is upgrading its defenses to protect users from malware and phishing attacks.
Cybercriminals have found a way to gain access to people's Google accounts without needing their password, and the new exploit gives hackers continued access to Google services even after a user's password has been reset.
