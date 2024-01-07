Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Technology / Hackers can now take control of your Google Account without needing a password. Here's how it works

Hackers can now take control of your Google Account without needing a password. Here's how it works

Livemint

Hackers have found a way to gain access to Google accounts without needing the user's password, allowing continuous access even after a password reset. Google is upgrading its defenses to protect users from malware and phishing attacks.

Google parent Alphabet on October 24, 2023 reported a quarterly profit of $19.7 billion powered by money taken in from ads, YouTube, and cloud services

Cybercriminals have found a way to gain access to people's Google accounts without needing their password, and the new exploit gives hackers continued access to Google services even after a user's password has been reset.

Also Read | After Canada and Palestine, Indian hackers launch cyber attacks on Qatar to avenge death penalty of former Navy officers

The new vulnerability was analysed by security firm CloudSEK and reported by The Independent. Furthermore, the issue first came to the fore when a hacker posted about it on a Telegram channel in October 2023.

The Independent report noted how Google accounts could be compromised due to a vulnerability in third-party cookies, which are used by websites and browsers to track users and increase their efficiency.

In addition, Google's authentication cookies help users save their login details and log in without having to re-enter them. However, hackers have now found a way to bypass two-factor authentication and retrieve these cookies.

The blogpost by CloudSEK noted, “This exploit enables continuous access to Google services, even after a user’s password is reset…It highlights the necessity for continuous monitoring of both technical vulnerabilities and human intelligence sources to stay ahead of emerging cyber threats."

Also Read | '9 + 10 = 21': Hackers expose big flaws and biases in top AI systems by Google, OpenAI. Details here

Meanwhile, The Independent report noted that Google Chrome is currently in the process of upgrading its defences and securing users from falling victim to malware. A Google statement quoted by The Independent read, “We routinely upgrade our defences against such techniques and to secure users who fall victim to malware. In this instance, Google has taken action to secure any compromised accounts detected," Google said in a statement.

“Users should continually take steps to remove any malware from their computer, and we recommend turning on Enhanced Safe Browsing in Chrome to protect against phishing and malware downloads." the company further noted

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.