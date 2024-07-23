Hacking phones is too easy. Time to make it harder

Much like the internet, SS7 was built on the basis of trust, not security. That was reasonable when the protocol was introduced and only a few telecoms companies could access it. Today, many thousands of such firms can do so, the vast majority of them private. The complexity of the networks has also increased. Handsets roam from the jurisdiction of one provider to another, requiring a handover. Text messages are routinely used for vital transactions: think of the sms authentication codes in global banking. And providers in one country can use SS7 to connect to others—the Emirati attack in 2018 appears to have involved the Channel Islands, lightly regulated British territories, as well as America, Cameroon, Israel and Laos.