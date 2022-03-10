Haier has today launched its new slim 4.9 mm OLED smart TV in India. Furthermore, Haier's new Android-powered OLED TV comes equipped with far-field voice assistance for enhanced hands-free control. With 4K resolution, Haier's new OLED TV comes with Dolby Vision. Haier 4K HDR OLED TV has 3840X2160 pixels resolution. The Haier's OLED TV has Dolby Atmos as well. The far-field voice assistance can browse through 500,000+ movies and shows with voice.

Haier’s new OLED TV provides 120Hz screen refresh rate. The HDMI 2.1 (3 ports) provides dynamic HDR, VRR, ALLM, and eARC support. With Chromecast built-in, one can cast all their favorite movies, shows, apps, games, and more, directly to the TV.

It runs on Android platform with access to Google Play Store content.

The new Haier OLED TV 65S9UG will be available at select retail stores pan India at an introductory price of ₹2,39,990.

Satish NS, President, Haier Appliances India said, “At Haier India, we are continually striving to make a positive difference in people's lives through best-in-class innovation that suits the evolving lifestyle of Indian consumers. This launch is yet another example and evidence of our commitment to Haier’s brand philosophy of ‘Inspired Living’. The new Haier OLED TV is designed to elevate user experience through its latest features and a stylish bezel-less design. We will continue to strive for excellence and user inspired innovation across our entire product range to better meet the needs of the Indian market."

