Haier has today unveiled its first-ever smart vacuum cleaner, the 2-in1 dry and wet mop robot vacuum cleaner in India. With 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi and Google Home Assistant, the new Haier robot vacuum cleaner offers smart management with the Haier smart app, voice control, and also remote control.

The vacuum cleaner has a 2600mAh battery backup that allows it to operate for longer periods of time. The Haier robot vacuum cleaner also boasts a very quiet operation, an ultra-slim design - at around 76 mm height, the robot vacuum cleaner easily slips under furniture and hard to reach locations, such as behind cabinets or beds, to give a clean floor, and super tiny size.

Haier's entry into the robot vacuum cleaner sector bolsters its mission of transforming modern Indian contemporary homes and delivering a connected living experience to its consumers, it said.

Haier’s new robot vacuum cleaner will initially be available on Amazon and on company’s website at a price of ₹14,999.

Satish NS, President, Haier Appliances India said, “We are extremely happy to announce our foray into this new category. With our focused efforts in introducing Smart solutions powered by breakthrough technologies to give the best results that are effective and efficient, we at Haier India believe in making a positive difference in people's lives - and this new offering is a testament to our commitment. As we move ahead in time, we'll focus on demonstrating our innovative skills by outpacing our product and software advancements, putting us on the verge of revolutionizing the technological ecosystem continually."