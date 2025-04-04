The 'hand of AI': From US tariff policies to global trade strategy

"When prompted to adopt a humanlike persona, GPT-4.5 was judged to be the human 73% of the time: significantly more often than interrogators selected the real human participant. LLaMa-3.1, with the same prompt, was judged to be the human 56% of the time – not significantly more or less often than the humans they were being compared to – while baseline models (ELIZA and GPT-4o) achieved win rates significantly below chance (23% and 21% respectively)," the researchers said.