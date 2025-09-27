Happy birthday to Google… 27 today? Check out the nostalgic logo

It’s rare for a company’s name to become a verb, but Google has achieved just that. Many people now say they are “Googling” whenever they search for information online — and it’s easy to see why. Google is one of the most widely used search engines in the world.

When Was Google Founded? Google is celebrating its 27th year in operation today, though there’s often confusion over its exact birthday. The company was officially registered on September 4, 1998. However, the website itself was launched a year earlier, on 15 September 1997, by American computer scientists Larry Page and Sergey Brin while they were PhD students at Stanford University in California.

The story behind Google’s September 4 milestone The shift of Google’s birthday from September 4 to September 27 was made to mark the day the company indexed a record number of web pages. Google reportedly aimed to align its birthday with this milestone, highlighting its status as a leading search engine. This year, the celebration reflects the company’s ongoing dominance in the digital search space.

Google celebrates 27th birthday.

How Does Google Remember Its Origins? A blog post on Google’s website explains: “As we celebrate Google's birthday today, we remember our humble beginnings as a research project in a garage — proof that breakthrough moments can start in ordinary places.” This year’s celebration features a Doodle showcasing Google’s first-ever logo from 1998, giving users a nostalgic glimpse of the ‘90s alongside a preview of the company’s latest AI innovations.

When Did Google Start Creating Doodles? Google commemorates important dates with specially designed logos known as Google Doodles, which often feature colorful drawings, animations, or even games.