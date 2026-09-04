Happy Janmashtami: Loved a forwarded WhatsApp Krishna video? Want to upload, share as your status? Step-by-step guide

Janmashtami 2026 celebrations are in full swing across India on Friday. Devotees are offering prayers to Lord Krishna, and devotional songs and midnight celebrations are being held on Janmashtami to mark the birth of Lord Krishna. Along with traditional festivities, there are also a lot of beautiful greetings and videos celebrating Krishna on messaging and social media platforms.
You can share a lovely Krishna video with friends and family as a WhatsApp status in just a few steps if you have received it on WhatsApp. Here is a step-by-step process of downloading, saving and uploading a Janmashtami video.
If the video has been sent to you via WhatsApp, see if it is saved in the gallery of your phone. You can set up WhatsApp to automatically save received media, based on your media settings.
If you want to view videos from the websites or open platforms, download them from the platform itself, if available. Don't download or repost videos without their permission. Canva and Pexels are some of the websites that provide festive video content that can be used according to the respective licence provisions.
Steps to save a video:
After saving the Krishna video on your phone, go through the following steps:
The video of your Happy Janmashtami 2026 will then be seen by the audience you chose in your WhatsApp Status.
Besides forwarding a pre-recorded video, you can customise a Janmashtami greeting. Short festive clips can be created using AI tools, but use caution with personal photos.
You can, for example, create a simple animation featuring Lord Krishna, a flute, peacock feathers, diyas and a festive background, and add a Janmashtami greeting before sharing it. A brief video with a Krishna theme can be a simple way to greet friends and family with a happy Janmashtami 2026.