‘Haters will say this is AI’: Elon Musk shares AI-generated video of himself and Trump, grooving to Staying Alive

Edited By Govind Choudhary

Elon Musk shared an AI-generated video featuring himself and Donald Trump dancing to 'Staying Alive,' sparking humorous reactions and highlighting Musk's blend of technology and humor.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to share an AI-generated video featuring himself and former U.S. President Donald Trump.

In a light-hearted social media moment, tech mogul and Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to share an AI-generated video featuring himself and former U.S. President Donald Trump. The duo, depicted in the video, is seen energetically dancing to the iconic Bee Gees hit "Staying Alive," both dressed in sharp suits and executing some impressive dance moves.

The video, clearly intended as a playful jab, was accompanied by the caption, "Haters will say this is AI 🕺🕺," suggesting Musk's awareness of the video's artificial origins while also poking fun at potential skeptics.

Musk’s post quickly gained traction, as followers and fans enjoyed the humorous depiction, which combined advanced AI technology with a classic pop culture reference. The post is yet another example of Musk's penchant for blending technology with humour in the digital space.

Interestingly, an X user named Sophie commented on the post, “This is real. I was there when they filmed it." Musk replied, “Your cinematography was 🤌."

Another user named Collin Rugg commented, “Elon Just Shared a Fake Video of Him and Trump Dancing: Here is How Musk is Trying to Destroy Democracy on X."

Meanwhile, xAI, the artificial intelligence company founded by Elon Musk, has rolled out its newest AI models, Grok-2 and Grok-2 Mini, in a beta release.

According to Gadgets 360, these models mark a major improvement over the company's earlier AI version, Grok-1.5, with advancements in conversational AI, coding, and complex reasoning abilities. The models are now available to X Premium and X Premium+ users, who can access the new features by updating to the latest version of the app.

Reportedly, Grok-2 is being promoted as a cutting-edge AI model, offering users advanced language processing abilities. On the other hand, Grok-2 Mini provides a streamlined and efficient version of the full model. The smaller model is optimized for delivering faster and more accurate responses, making it perfect for users who require quick and dependable answers.

Published: 14 Aug 2024, 10:32 PM IST
