‘Haters will say this is AI’: Elon Musk shares AI-generated video of himself and Trump, grooving to Staying Alive
Elon Musk shared an AI-generated video featuring himself and Donald Trump dancing to 'Staying Alive,' sparking humorous reactions and highlighting Musk's blend of technology and humor.
In a light-hearted social media moment, tech mogul and Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to share an AI-generated video featuring himself and former U.S. President Donald Trump. The duo, depicted in the video, is seen energetically dancing to the iconic Bee Gees hit "Staying Alive," both dressed in sharp suits and executing some impressive dance moves.