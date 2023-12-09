He Built a Trillion-Dollar Company. He Wouldn’t Do It Again.
Ben Cohen , The Wall Street Journal 8 min read 09 Dec 2023, 12:50 PM IST
SummaryJensen Huang, the CEO of the year’s most successful company, has a theory about the superpower of entrepreneurs.
When he sat down in a booth at his local Denny’s and began plotting out the business that would change his life, Jensen Huang didn’t know that his startup would one day be worth $1 trillion. In fact, the only chief executive in Nvidia’s history didn’t know much of anything about what he was getting himself into.
