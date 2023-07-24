He Went to Prison for Crypto Crime. Now He’s an Advocate for Compliance.
Summary
- Charlie Shrem, a co-founder of the defunct BitInstant, was one of the first bitcoin millionaires and one of the first to do time for crypto violations. Today he preaches compliance to startups
As crypto entrepreneurs such as FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried and former Celsius CEO Alex Mashinsky face criminal allegations of misconduct and possibly prison time, one of the Justice Department’s earliest collars has a message for today’s players: Get compliant.
