Healthcare providers turn to IoT, wearables for remote monitoring

The company does this through an IoT-enabled sensor sheet that is placed under a mattress on any bed. It can capture BCG, respiration rate, blood pressure, oxygen levels, muscle twitches, temperature and other body movements. “We understand that this type of monitoring could lead to an information overload for the doctors and we have designed our AI-based smart alerts system to ensure only relevant and timely escalations reach the doctor," said Dandwate. The growing demand for remote patient monitoring is part of a larger paradigm shift in healthcare seen across the globe. Ravinder Singh, vice president and head of consulting at CitiusTech, another healthcare technology company, explained, “There is growing emphasis on preventing the disease from progressing. That requires a lot of continuous closed-loop engagement with patients. That is where we are seeing connected devices coming into the picture and a push for remote monitoring solutions."