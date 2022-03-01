Password is the most important aspect for the safety of your device and personal information. Remembering it can be tough at times when we have to do it for lots of devices, social media accounts, Bank cards, and almost everything in this digital world today. We, Indians, are actually poor when it comes to the passwords. There are bizarre and most guessed combinations that people in India uses. You will be amazed or even shocked to know about the combinations.

NordPass has revealed the top 200 most commonly used passwords around the world in more than 50 countries. It includes all the developed and the developing nations. Thankfully, India is among the low-risk countries per capita.

Out of the most commonly used password combinations, 123456 leads the way with more than 2.50 lakh users, globally. 123456789 password combination is being used by nearly one lakh people around the world.

The weak password combination can lead to data theft and financial loss. It is advised by all the apps and platforms to use a strong password and not repeat it on the other platforms.

In India, ‘password’ is the most commonly used password combination. More than 1.7 lakh people use the same password followed by the 12345. Nearly 1.10 lakh people in India use 12345.

India123 and qwerty are also being used by people in India. Abc123 is preferred by the Indians too. ‘krishna’ and ‘bismillah’ are used by lots of people here. These passwords just require less than one second unlocking or trespassing the account.

Most commonly used password combinations by Indians:

1: password

2: 12345

3: 123456

4: 123456789

5: 12345678

6: india123

7: 1234567890

8: 1234567

9: qwerty

10: abc123

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.