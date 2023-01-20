Here is a guide to reset Windows 11 to factory defaults2 min read . Updated: 20 Jan 2023, 06:12 PM IST
- In order to reset Windows 11, it is important to make a backup of the important files before you choose to reset your computer. It is also advisable that users must sell their computers after they reset it to the factory settings.
A factory setting reset helps users to erase all the data and restore it to the original settings. It further resolved issues with the Windows or any other operating system.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×