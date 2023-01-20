Here is a guide to reset Windows 11 to factory defaults

A factory setting reset helps users to erase all the data and restore it to the original settings. It further resolved issues with the Windows or any other operating system.
Here is a step by step guide to reset your Windows 11 to the factory settings:
STEP1. Click on the start button and select the Settings icon.
STEP2. Under the update and security section, choose ‘Recovery’.
STEP3. Now choose the Get started under the Reset this PC section.
STEP4. Select the option from whether to keep or remove a personal file. In case if you choose to remove a file, all the personal data will be erased and would not be recovered in future.
STEP5. Click on the ‘Next and then choose ‘Reset’ to start the factory reset process.
STEP6. The process will take some time and will be completed after the process ends.