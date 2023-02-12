Here’s how these AI backed tools will revolutionise emails for you: All details

The evolution of Artificial Intelligence has already made enough buzz in the last couple of mentions with the arrival of OpenAI’s ChatGPT. Interestingly, lots of mundane tasks for people have transformed and the relationship between humans and technology grew stronger. One of such tasks is to draft and deliver emails. AI based emails are taking automated responses to the next level. Hence, several organisations are deploying AI tools to improve emails.

Here are ways how AI is transforming emails:

Personalised mails

Most of the times automated emails miss on human touch in their language, especially when it comes to business. With the new AI tools, emails are now more personal in nature and recipients feel that organisations pay attention to their requirements. Studies claim that AI technologies help businesses to offer more personalised emails to their clients.

Generative AI

One of the most simplifying jobs an AI tool can perform is to draft emails for you. Canary app is one such tool that helps users to offer key words and composes emails on their behalf. According to the US-based email service, the app saves time and also ensures that all the emails are composed to the point. The app works as co-pilot to assist users in drafting emails and draws references from the previous communication styles to compose mail drafts.

Mail management

It is noteworthy that besides drafting emails for you, AI tools can also manage and organise mails for users. Email automation has become a new domain which helps you to manage your inbox. Tools such as Levity.ai come handy to manage day to day email-related chores. The Levity app categories emails based on content using Machine Learning. Moreover, the app uses an AI-powered tool to spot incoming mail and understands patterns to gauge the internet of the mail.

AI based copywriting

Today, several companies are using AI based tools to create persuasive and coercive emails. Jasper.ai is one such tool that generates personalised cold emails and interestingly develops ad campaigns for users. According to the developers of Jasper.AI, the content for users can be scaled up by 10 times. It can write copies in 26 languages.