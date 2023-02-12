Here’s how these AI backed tools will revolutionise emails for you: All details

Generative AI

One of the most simplifying jobs an AI tool can perform is to draft emails for you. Canary app is one such tool that helps users to offer key words and composes emails on their behalf. According to the US-based email service, the app saves time and also ensures that all the emails are composed to the point. The app works as co-pilot to assist users in drafting emails and draws references from the previous communication styles to compose mail drafts.