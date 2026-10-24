HMD 2660 Flip Senior Edition with AI Companion: What it offers specifically for senior citizens

HMD 2660 Flip Senior Edition is a flip phone designed specifically for older adults, combining a simple interface, large buttons and an easy-to-read screen with an artificial intelligence (AI) companion called Mary.

Developed in collaboration with inTouch, Mary is designed to engage seniors in conversations, answer questions, share stories and play games. Unlike conventional feature phones that primarily focus on calls and messages, the HMD 2660 Flip Senior Edition also offers an AI-based companionship service that users can access through a dedicated button.

The phone aims to make everyday communication easier for older adults while providing an additional way to stay engaged through conversations, without requiring them to download apps or remember passwords.

How is HMD 2660 Flip Senior Edition different from regular phones? The phone's main differentiator is its integration of Mary, an AI companion designed around the needs of older adults. While regular feature phones focus on basic communication, this model combines traditional flip-phone functionality with conversational AI.

Mary is available around the clock and can discuss topics such as history and nature, share stories, answer questions, play memory games or simply listen. The AI companion can also remember previous interactions to make conversations feel more personal.

Another difference is the emphasis on accessibility. The phone features large buttons, a big screen and an easy-to-navigate menu, reducing the complexity often associated with smartphones.

Users do not need to download a separate application to access Mary. After activation, they can select the Mary icon from the main menu and press the call button to start a conversation.

The device also retains the familiar flip-phone design, allowing users to answer and end calls by opening and closing the handset.

What features does HMD 2660 Flip Senior Edition offer for senior citizens? 1. Mary AI companion for conversations and engagement

Mary is the phone's standout feature, offering seniors a conversational AI companion they can access whenever they want.

It can answer questions, discuss different subjects, share stories and play games. According to HMD, Mary is designed to speak at a slower pace, allow users time to respond and keep conversations simple and meaningful.

The service can also remember previous conversations, allowing interactions to build on earlier discussions.

2. Dedicated button for easy access to AI

The phone provides a dedicated way to access Mary, reducing the steps required to start a conversation.

Users can select the Mary icon in the main menu and press the call button. There is no need to dial a number or navigate through multiple applications.

3. Large screen and big buttons

HMD has designed the phone with a large screen and big buttons to make everyday use more accessible.

These features are intended to make navigation and phone operation easier for older adults who may prefer a straightforward interface over the multiple menus and applications found on smartphones.

4. Simple interface without app downloads

The phone is designed to avoid unnecessary complexity. Mary is built into the device, and users do not need to download an app or remember additional passwords to access the companion after activation.

This could make the phone more convenient for seniors who want basic mobile functionality alongside an AI service without having to learn how to use a conventional smartphone.

5. Familiar flip-phone design

The traditional flip design allows users to answer and end calls by opening and closing the handset.

It also offers a straightforward alternative to touchscreen-only smartphones, with physical buttons and a simpler navigation system.

6. Dust and splash resistance

The HMD 2660 Flip Senior Edition carries an IP54 rating, according to the company's product information. This indicates protection against limited dust ingress and water splashes under specified test conditions.

However, HMD notes that this resistance is not permanent and can decrease with normal wear. The company advises users to dry the phone carefully if it gets wet and avoid charging it while its connectors are wet or damp.

7. AI subscription and free trial

The phone includes an introductory five-hour trial of the inTouch AI companion service.

After the trial, users can subscribe for €19.90 per month, with the option to cancel at any time. HMD says the service provider will email the registered address when the trial is nearing its end.

There are no automatic charges when the trial expires. Users who do not subscribe can continue using the phone's other features, but Mary will no longer be available.

Can Mary replace human companionship for seniors? Mary's ability to respond at a slower pace and remember previous interactions may make it easier for some seniors to use conversational AI.

However, an AI companion should not be considered a replacement for family contact, friendships, professional care or medical support. The feature is best understood as an additional way to interact and stay engaged.

HMD says conversations with Mary are encrypted and private. Users and families should still review the service's privacy terms to understand how conversation data is processed, stored and retained.

What makes the HMD 2660 Flip Senior Edition stand out? The device combines three main elements: a traditional flip phone, accessibility-focused hardware and an AI companion tailored to older adults. Its large buttons, simple menu and dedicated access to Mary distinguish it from basic feature phones, while its limited emphasis on apps may appeal to seniors who do not want a full-fledged smartphone.

The key consideration for buyers will be whether the AI companion's conversational features justify the recurring €19.90 monthly subscription after the five-hour trial.

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