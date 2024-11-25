HMD Fusion smartphone launched in India with Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor: Price and specifications
HMD Global has launched the HMD Fusion smartphone in India, featuring detachable Smart Outfits for enhanced performance and aesthetics. Priced at ₹17,999, it offers a 108MP dual camera, Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor, and a 5000mAh battery, with sales starting on November 29.
HMD Global has launched its latest smartphone, the HMD Fusion, in the Indian market. The standout feature of the device is its Smart Outfits—detachable accessories that not only transform the phone's appearance but also enhance its performance.
