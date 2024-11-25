HMD Global has launched the HMD Fusion smartphone in India, featuring detachable Smart Outfits for enhanced performance and aesthetics. Priced at ₹ 17,999, it offers a 108MP dual camera, Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor, and a 5000mAh battery, with sales starting on November 29.

HMD Global has launched its latest smartphone, the HMD Fusion, in the Indian market. The standout feature of the device is its Smart Outfits—detachable accessories that not only transform the phone's appearance but also enhance its performance.

Among these accessories are the Gaming Outfit, which includes physical buttons and joysticks for an improved gaming experience, and the Flashy Outfit, designed with an RGB LED flash ring boasting 16 million colour options, ideal for photography enthusiasts.

Pricing in India The HMD Fusion is priced at ₹17,999, with an introductory offer of ₹15,999 for a limited period. Buyers will receive three Smart Outfits—the Casual, Flashy, and Gaming options—valued at ₹5,999, at no extra cost.

Sales commence on 29 November at 12:01 PM and the device will be available on Amazon and HMD Global’s official website. The smartphone also features exclusive partnerships with Digital Turbine and Aptoide, enhancing its gaming capabilities.

Specifications At its heart, the HMD Fusion is powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of expandable storage, ensuring seamless multitasking and robust performance. The device also supports virtual memory extension, further enhancing its capabilities.

For photography lovers, the smartphone is equipped with a 108MP dual main camera and a 50MP selfie camera. Features such as Night Mode 3.0, Flash Shot 2.0, and gesture-based selfie controls promise exceptional image quality even in challenging lighting conditions.

The 6.56-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate ensures smooth visuals, while the 5000mAh battery, supported by 33W fast charging, offers extended usage with minimal downtime. Running on the latest Android 14, the HMD Fusion delivers a modern and secure user experience.

Durability and sustainability are key aspects of the HMD Fusion. The company’s Gen2 repairability design allows users to replace components like the display, battery, or charging port with ease, requiring only a basic screwdriver.