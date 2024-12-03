If you're in the market for a mid-range phone, you'll be curious to know that HMD, which formerly launched phones under the Nokia brand, has introduced a brand new phone called the HMD Fusion in India. It competes directly with Samsung's mid-range offering, the Samsung Galaxy A16 . Both of these phones are available for under ₹20,000, and are similar in many aspects, so a comparison seems mandatory. This will likely create value for those who are confused between these two devices. In this article, we’ll do a direct one-to-one comparison of both phones, so you can determine which one fits your use case better, depending on what you want from the device.

HMD Fusion vs Samsung Galaxy A16: Price In India

Starting with the price, the HMD Fusion is available for ₹17,999 for the 8GB + 256GB model. In comparison, the Samsung Galaxy A16 5G costs ₹18,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model. You can also choose the 256GB variant, which will set you back ₹21,999. That said, you can find the Samsung Galaxy A16 at a cheaper price, especially on websites like Flipkart and Amazon, bringing the price much closer to the HMD Fusion. However, if comparing prices directly, the HMD Fusion seems to have an edge here.

HMD Fusion vs Samsung Galaxy A16: Design and Display

While both phones are made of plastic, the HMD Fusion stands out with its smart modular accessories. These include the Casual Outfit, which features a transparent design, the Flashy Outfit, which adds an LED ring for improved photography and low-light shots, and the Gaming Outfit, which adds a full-fledged controller to the phone.

In contrast, the Samsung Galaxy A16 comes with a standard design made of plastic. There’s also a difference in the front-facing camera: the HMD Fusion has a punch-hole cutout, while the Samsung Galaxy A16 features a teardrop-shaped notch. The Samsung Galaxy A16 is available in several colours, whereas the HMD Fusion is available in just one.

Also, both phones support IP54 dust and water resistance.

The HMD Fusion features a 6.56-inch HD+ IPS panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. The Samsung Galaxy A16 has an advantage with its 6.7-inch AMOLED panel, also supporting a 90Hz refresh rate. The peak brightness also differs, with the Samsung Galaxy A16 reaching 800 nits, compared to 600 nits on the HMD Fusion.

HMD Fusion vs Samsung Galaxy A16: Camera

The camera setup is another area where the phones differ significantly. The HMD Fusion sports a 108MP wide camera alongside a 2MP depth sensor. The Samsung Galaxy A16, on the other hand, features a triple-camera setup: a 50MP wide camera, a 5MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro shooter. For the front-facing camera, the Samsung Galaxy A16 has a 13MP shooter, while the HMD Fusion offers a 50MP front camera.

HMD Fusion vs Samsung Galaxy A16: Processor and Battery

The phones differ in terms of processors as well. The Samsung Galaxy A16 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, while the HMD Fusion is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2. For the RAM, both phones come with up to 8GB of RAM.

For the battery, both devices come with a 5,000 mAh battery cell.

HMD Fusion vs Samsung Galaxy A16: Software and More

The HMD Fusion runs on Android 14 and comes with a promise of two years of software updates. The Samsung Galaxy A16 also runs on Android 14, but with One UI on top. The key difference here is the software support. Samsung has promised six years of OS updates and six years of security patches for the Galaxy A16, offering longer support compared to the HMD Fusion.

