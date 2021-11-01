To target work from home and online learning environment, HMD Global has today launched its first tablet Nokia T20 in India on Diwali. Available in 3GB and 4GB RAM, these models support Wi-Fi plus calling. The 32GB tablet is priced at ₹15,499 and the 4GB variant is available at ₹16,499. The other option consists of 64GB internal storage. The tablet also comes with expandable storage upto 512GB via mciorSD card. It is being sold in two colour options, Deep Ocean and Ocean Blue.

The Wi-Fi plus calling variant with 4GB/64GB will cost ₹18,499. Spotify will give Nokia T20 owners access to 70 million tracks and 2.9 million podcasts out of the box.

The Nokia T20 features a 10.4-inch display with 2000×1200 resolution and 400 nits of peak brightness. The screen is protected by the toughened glass for accidental falls. The Nokia T20 runs on Android 11 out-of-the-box, and the company promises two years of software updates and three years of security updates. The tablet comes with Face Unlock for security.

In optics, the Nokia T20 comes with a 5MP selfie camera sensor at the front and an 8MP camera sensor at the back. The rear camera setup is also paired with an LED flash. Other notable features include 4G LTE (optional), Bluetooth v5.0, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The tablet is powered by an 8,200mAh battery that supports fast charging through a 15W compatible charger (a 10W charger is in the box). The Nokia T20 tablet comes pre-loaded with Google Kids Space that is designed to designed for kids and works with your child’s Google Account. Google Children’s account can be managed with Family Link parental controls.

Sanmeet Singh Kochhar, VP, HMD Global said, “We have witnessed that tablet usage has grown immensely in the past one year. This trend is clearly driven by the evolving use cases of remote working, online learning, video calls, content consumption on OTT platforms and social media usage. To meet these new requirements of consumers, we are excited to introduce our first Tablet, the Nokia T20, in India before the upcoming Diwali festival. The tablet comes with the signature promise of Nokia devices to provide unmatched user experience and quality."

The Nokia T20 will be available on Flipkart and other retail outlets.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.