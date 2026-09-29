HMD Vibe2 Pro 5G first impressions: 120Hz display, 64MP camera and 6,000mAh battery

HMD has released Vibe2 Pro 5G in India, adding more performance, camera and battery features to the Vibe smartphone portfolio. The new phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G chipset and is equipped with up to 8GB of RAM, a 6,000mAh battery, and a 120Hz FHD+ display. The company will sell it on Flipkart starting October 8 as part of the e-commerce giant's Big Billion Days sale.

The HMD Vibe2 Pro 5G starts at Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, while the 8GB RAM version with 128GB storage costs Rs. 16,999. The new model is a follow-on to the Vibe2 5G and introduces new hardware while retaining some consumer-focused features, says HMD. The device also runs on Android 16 and includes HMD's India-specific features.

HMD Vibe2 Pro camera

The smartphone is equipped with a 64 MP primary camera from Sony (IMX682) supported by a 2 MP micro camera. There is a 13 MP selfie and video camera in the front.

The rear camera setup is housed in a rectangular module with a diagonal arrangement for the two main camera cutouts. There is also a rainbow-like accent around the camera zone that will make the phone look more unique.

HMD Vibe2 Pro display and battery

View full Image View full Image HMD Vibe2 Pro 5G ( Pragya Singha Roy/Mint )

Featuring a 6.78-inch FHD+ display operating up to 120 Hz of refresh rate at a typical brightness of up to 800 nits, the Vibe2 Pro 5G sports a 6.78-inch FHD+ display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and up to 800 nits of typical brightness. At least the new higher refresh rate should bring smoother scrolling and animation, and the Full HD+ resolution is targeted at sharper content viewing.

The phone comes with a 6,000 mAh battery and supports 33W fast charging. A compatible charger will be included in the box with the HMD.

Dimensity 6300 and expandable storage The smartphone runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 octa-core 5G processor that features two Cortex-A76 cores clocked at up to 2.4 GHz and six Cortex-A55 cores clocked at up to 2.0 GHz. It comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, or 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. A microSD card will increase storage capacity by up to 512GB.

Dual speakers, dual microphones, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone port are also included on the handset.

Android 16 and India-focused features

View full Image View full Image HMD Vibe2 Pro 5G vs HMD Vibe2. ( Pragya Singha Roy/Mint )

The Vibe2 Pro 5G runs on Android 16 and is equipped with Indus by Sarvam AI, which supports over 22 Indian languages. HMD has also preloaded Sanchar Saathi, although the app remains optional for users to install.

The phone will come in Silver mist, Aqua green and Cosmic purple. It will also introduce a new Wine Red colour for the existing HMD Vibe2 5G smartphone.

HMD Vibe2 Pro 5G price and sale date The HMD Vibe2 Pro 5G will go on sale on October 8 through Flipkart.