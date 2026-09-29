HMD Vibe2 Pro 5G first impressions: 120Hz display, 64MP camera and 6,000mAh battery

HMD has released Vibe2 Pro 5G in India, adding more performance, camera and battery features to the Vibe smartphone portfolio. The new phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G chipset and is equipped with up to 8GB of RAM, a 6,000mAh battery, and a 120Hz FHD+ display. The company will sell it on Flipkart starting October 8 as part of the e-commerce giant's Big Billion Days sale.

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The HMD Vibe2 Pro 5G starts at Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, while the 8GB RAM version with 128GB storage costs Rs. 16,999. The new model is a follow-on to the Vibe2 5G and introduces new hardware while retaining some consumer-focused features, says HMD. The device also runs on Android 16 and includes HMD's India-specific features.

HMD Vibe2 Pro camera

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The smartphone is equipped with a 64 MP primary camera from Sony (IMX682) supported by a 2 MP micro camera. There is a 13 MP selfie and video camera in the front.

The rear camera setup is housed in a rectangular module with a diagonal arrangement for the two main camera cutouts. There is also a rainbow-like accent around the camera zone that will make the phone look more unique.

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HMD Vibe2 Pro display and battery

HMD Vibe2 Pro 5G

Featuring a 6.78-inch FHD+ display operating up to 120 Hz of refresh rate at a typical brightness of up to 800 nits, the Vibe2 Pro 5G sports a 6.78-inch FHD+ display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and up to 800 nits of typical brightness. At least the new higher refresh rate should bring smoother scrolling and animation, and the Full HD+ resolution is targeted at sharper content viewing.

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The phone comes with a 6,000 mAh battery and supports 33W fast charging. A compatible charger will be included in the box with the HMD.

Dimensity 6300 and expandable storage The smartphone runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 octa-core 5G processor that features two Cortex-A76 cores clocked at up to 2.4 GHz and six Cortex-A55 cores clocked at up to 2.0 GHz. It comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, or 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. A microSD card will increase storage capacity by up to 512GB.

Dual speakers, dual microphones, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone port are also included on the handset.

Android 16 and India-focused features

HMD Vibe2 Pro 5G vs HMD Vibe2.

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The Vibe2 Pro 5G runs on Android 16 and is equipped with Indus by Sarvam AI, which supports over 22 Indian languages. HMD has also preloaded Sanchar Saathi, although the app remains optional for users to install.

The phone will come in Silver mist, Aqua green and Cosmic purple. It will also introduce a new Wine Red colour for the existing HMD Vibe2 5G smartphone.

HMD Vibe2 Pro 5G price and sale date The HMD Vibe2 Pro 5G will go on sale on October 8 through Flipkart.

6GB + 128GB: Rs. 14,999

8GB + 128GB: Rs. 16,999 The launch comes as Flipkart is hosting its Big Billion Days sale, and selling the new smartphone from HMD will be in the spotlight during the festive shopping season.

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About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.