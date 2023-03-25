Hogwarts Legacy cheat sheet goes viral that prevents backtracking. All details

Hogwarts Legacy cheat sheet goes viral that prevents backtracking. All details2 min read . Updated: 25 Mar 2023, 01:07 PM IST
The_Partisan_Spy, a Reddit user, has come up with a cheat sheet that can completely eliminate backtracking in Hogwarts Legacy. The detailed sheet displays when the essential spells can be unlocked in the main questline and which spell is required for each side activity.
A gamer has discovered a clever solution to prevent backtracking in Hogwarts Legacy, by creating a cheat sheet for the game. The highly anticipated Hogwarts Legacy is an expansive open-world game that offers players numerous activities to engage in. After completing a few main missions, players are free to explore the intricately designed and magical world of the game. However, players may experience a slight inconvenience, as some side activities found by free-roaming cannot be completed until later in the game. The cheat sheet provides information on which activities can be completed at each stage of the game, saving players time and frustration.