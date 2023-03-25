Hogwarts Legacy cheat sheet goes viral that prevents backtracking. All details

The_Partisan_Spy, a Reddit user, has come up with a cheat sheet that can completely eliminate backtracking in Hogwarts Legacy. The detailed sheet displays when the essential spells can be unlocked in the main questline and which spell is required for each side activity. For instance, players need to acquire most of the spells in the game to complete the Merlin Trials, with Flipendo being the last spell required that can be obtained after completing the 28th mission. This implies that players must finish the quests first before attempting to solve all Merlin Trials.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}