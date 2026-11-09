Honor 700 series' unusual rear screen could do more than take selfies: Here's what it may reveal about your health

Honor appears to be giving its upcoming Honor 700 series smartphones an unusual addition: a secondary display on the back that could do more than show notifications. The small screen may also help users monitor their heart rate and blood oxygen levels, according to the brand's latest teaser.

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The company has already revealed the designs of three upcoming models, the Honor 700, Honor 700 Pro and Honor 700S. All three feature a secondary display integrated into the rear camera module, setting them apart from conventional smartphone designs.

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Honor has not officially confirmed the health-monitoring capabilities of the screen. However, its latest promotional image shows heart rate and blood oxygen readings, suggesting that the feature could be part of the new lineup.

Honor 700 series rear display could monitor heart rate and blood oxygen The teaser has raised questions about how the feature will work. Measuring heart rate and blood oxygen levels typically requires dedicated sensors, and it remains unclear whether Honor has incorporated these into the rear camera module.

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One possibility is that the sensor could be positioned near the oval-shaped multi-LED flash. However, the company has yet to confirm its location or explain how users will access the readings.

The rear display could also serve several everyday purposes. According to Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station, users may be able to use it as a viewfinder when taking selfies with the phone's main rear cameras.

The screen is also tipped to support notifications and mini-games. Earlier reports suggest that the secondary display could measure around 1.72 inches.

Honor 700, 700 Pro and 700S: Expected specifications The three smartphones are expected to offer different hardware configurations.

According to previous leaks, the standard Honor 700 could run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor, while the Honor 700 Pro is tipped to feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset.

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Both models are also expected to include periscope telephoto cameras, potentially with teleconverter support for enhanced zoom photography.

The Honor 700 Pro is further tipped to feature a 6.57-inch display and a large 9,000mAh battery. These specifications have not yet been officially confirmed by the company.

Honor has said the three models will be available in four colour options: Blue Tone, Cold White, Clear Sky and Pink Mist.

Honor 700 series pre-orders open in China Honor has officially opened pre-orders for the Honor 700 series through its online retail channels in China. The lineup will include three models, with multiple memory and storage configurations.

The Honor 700 Pro is listed in 12GB RAM with 256GB storage, 12GB RAM with 512GB storage, and 16GB RAM with 512GB storage options.

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The standard Honor 700 will also offer a 16GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. Meanwhile, the Honor 700S is expected to be available in 12GB RAM configurations with either 256GB or 512GB storage.

The launch follows comments made on November 3 by Guan Haitao, Honor's Global Chief Marketing Officer, who said the company's digital series would focus on flagship-level imaging and appeal to younger smartphone users.

While pre-orders are now underway in China, Honor has yet to announce the exact launch date for the Honor 700 series. More details about the phones, including their pricing and the rear display's full capabilities, are expected closer to the launch.

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