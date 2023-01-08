Honor 80 Pro Straight Screen Edition launched: Check price, specifications

Honor has recently launched its Honor 80 Pro Straight Screen Edition in China. This smartphone is available in three countries and sports a 6.67-inch OLED display. The handset is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor and packs a 4,800mAh battery support.
Honor 80 Pro Straight Screen Edition: Price
The Honor 80 Pro Straight Screen Edition is priced at CNY 3,599 (roughly Rs. 43,300) for the sole 12GB RAM with 256GB ROM variant. The device is available to purchase in China in Ink Jade, Bright Black and Morning Glow colour options.
Honor 80 Pro Straight Screen Edition: Features and specifications
The Honor 80 Pro Straight Screen Edition is similar to the regular Pro model in certain specifications. This dual SIM (Nano) handset runs on Android 12-based Magic OS 7.0 skin and sports a 6.67-inch OLED display with (1,080x2,400 pixels) resolution with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The display comes with 1,000 units of peak brightness, an aspect ratio of 20:9, 1920Hz dimming and DCI-P3 coverage of colour gamut. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, coupled with an Adreno 730 GPU and 12GB of RAM.
Speaking of camera sensors, the Honor 80 Pro Straight Screen Edition houses a triple rear camera setup, headed by a 160MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture. It also comes with an 8MP ultrawide camera sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 2MP macro camera with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, the smartphone has a 32MP AI camera sensor with f/2.4 aperture.
For connectivity options, the handset is equipped with 5G, Bluetooth v5.2, Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax, NFC, USB OTG, GPS and USB Type-C port. Sensors on this device include a gyroscope, compass, ambient light and gravity sensor. For security, the device has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. Additionally, the new variant also sports the face unlock feature.
The smartphone from Honor packs a 4,800mAh battery with support for 66W SuperFast charging and measures 162.5x75.3x7.9mm.