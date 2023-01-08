Honor 80 Pro Straight Screen Edition launched: Check price, specifications

Honor 80 Pro Straight Screen Edition: Features and specifications

The Honor 80 Pro Straight Screen Edition is similar to the regular Pro model in certain specifications. This dual SIM (Nano) handset runs on Android 12-based Magic OS 7.0 skin and sports a 6.67-inch OLED display with (1,080x2,400 pixels) resolution with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The display comes with 1,000 units of peak brightness, an aspect ratio of 20:9, 1920Hz dimming and DCI-P3 coverage of colour gamut. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, coupled with an Adreno 730 GPU and 12GB of RAM.