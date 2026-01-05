Hospitals are a proving ground for what AI can do, and what it can’t

Mayo Clinic cardiologist Paul A. Friedman turned to ChatGPT when he needed to weigh in on the case of a patient who needed a defibrillator implantation a few days after having heart surgery. Friedman thought such a procedure was feasible and safe, but wanted to know whether there were case studies. ChatGPT responded by giving him references to several reports published in medical journals that it said showed such a procedure was “safe and effective.” Friedman said “it looked very realistic” until a colleague tried searching for the studies only to discover they were completely fabricated.