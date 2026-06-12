House robots are coming—and they will be dangerously cute

Our vulnerability to robots comes in part from the mismatch between what we expect a person or pet to be capable of, and what AI-enabled robots can actually do. The “expectation gap,” as it is known, can be unsettling. A robot that looks human but behaves differently is creepy, an effect known as the uncanny valley. I once had occasion to ask the creator of Paro—a soft, white robot used to comfort patients in hospitals and clinics—why he chose a baby seal for Paro’s design. He told the audience that everyone knows what a baby seal is, but no one knows how it behaves.