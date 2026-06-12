House robots are coming—and they will be dangerously cute

If there’s a robot in your house, chances are it’s a Roomba. But that could be about to change. A new generation of home robots is coming—adorable, loaded with contemporary artificial intelligence and designed to charm their way into your family.
One of the newest comes from a creator of the Roomba himself, Colin Angle. Soft, furry and about the size of a dog, the robot, called “the Familiar,” leverages the magic of AI to form intimate bonds with members of the household, ambling from room to room and logging information about its owners.
Robots come with risks. Any machine capable of connecting to the internet, for example, comes with security concerns.
In a 2009 study, my colleagues at the University of Washington showed that internet-connected household robots can be compromised remotely. More recent research suggests that introducing AI only exacerbates vulnerabilities.