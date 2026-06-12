House robots are coming—and they will be dangerously cute

If there’s a robot in your house, chances are it’s a Roomba. But that could be about to change. A new generation of home robots is coming—adorable, loaded with contemporary artificial intelligence and designed to charm their way into your family.
If there’s a robot in your house, chances are it’s a Roomba. But that could be about to change. A new generation of home robots is coming—adorable, loaded with contemporary artificial intelligence and designed to charm their way into your family.
One of the newest comes from a creator of the Roomba himself, Colin Angle. Soft, furry and about the size of a dog, the robot, called “the Familiar,” leverages the magic of AI to form intimate bonds with members of the household, ambling from room to room and logging information about its owners.
One of the newest comes from a creator of the Roomba himself, Colin Angle. Soft, furry and about the size of a dog, the robot, called “the Familiar,” leverages the magic of AI to form intimate bonds with members of the household, ambling from room to room and logging information about its owners.
Robots come with risks. Any machine capable of connecting to the internet, for example, comes with security concerns.
In a 2009 study, my colleagues at the University of Washington showed that internet-connected household robots can be compromised remotely. More recent research suggests that introducing AI only exacerbates vulnerabilities.
The worst a hacked Roomba could do is trip you near the stairs. The Familiar, according to its creator, “is large enough or mobile enough to follow you to the kitchen, or drag you off the couch [to] take a walk.” Yikes.
A spokesperson for the company behind the Familiar, Familiar Machines & Magic, says that the product’s system was built to operate locally on the device whenever possible for this very reason: By default, the robot will not send any data to the cloud and that it will ask for permission to access the internet.
But security vulnerabilities aren’t the only concern. There’s something far more elemental worth worrying about: the danger of cuteness.
As social roboticist Kate Darling illustrates in her 2021 book “The New Breed: What Our History with Animals Reveals about Our Future with Robots,” it doesn’t take much for people to form bonds with anthropomorphic machines.
People already bond with their Roombas—giving them names, taking them on vacation, even hosting Roomba playdates, according to Darling’s research. And these are just robots designed to clean the floor.
In 1999, Sony released the AIBO robot dog. People loved it; sleek and furless, AIBO sold out over and over. Nevertheless, Sony discontinued the original AIBO in 2016 as part of broader cost-cutting measures. Worse yet, the company discontinued service and repair of AIBO within months.
Owners were devastated. They set up “organ” (parts) donation programs and an AIBO hospital. In Japan, AIBO owners held mass funerals in century-old Buddhist temples.
Sony AIBO was just a bellwether. “There is no question many people will have such machines in their homes eventually,” Darling told me, “and develop real emotional connections to them.”
What if something like The Familiar falls on hard times? iRobot—the company that Angle led for three decades before he left in 2024—declared bankruptcy last year after European authorities blocked its acquisition by Amazon.
“These are vulnerability manufacturing machines,” said Woodrow Hartzog, a professor of Law and Computer Science at Northeastern University who studies anthropomorphic robots. “Even if we know our companion is just a robot, it doesn’t stop us from being manipulated.”
The Familiar Machines & Magic spokesperson said “any technology designed to interact socially with people should be scrutinized” and that the robot was “designed to provide presence, not capture attention. It has no advertising model, no engagement-driven feed, and no incentive structure that rewards maximizing screen time or interaction time.”
Our vulnerability to robots comes in part from the mismatch between what we expect a person or pet to be capable of, and what AI-enabled robots can actually do. The “expectation gap,” as it is known, can be unsettling. A robot that looks human but behaves differently is creepy, an effect known as the uncanny valley. I once had occasion to ask the creator of Paro—a soft, white robot used to comfort patients in hospitals and clinics—why he chose a baby seal for Paro’s design. He told the audience that everyone knows what a baby seal is, but no one knows how it behaves.
The gap between our expectations of cute robots and the reality is notable in a second way. What the customer sees is a loyal, dog-like creature. But unlike Dusty, Skippy, or Yeller, the next generation of robots will be loaded with cutting-edge AI. While the companies will make privacy promises, some of them no doubt earnestly, a robot that has access to LLMs, the internet, and every other robot in its network is dramatically more capable than my 1-year-old rabbit Pesto.
Ultimately the problem with having any technology in your home—let alone cute technology—is that someone else designed and controls it. You come home after a long day at work and there waits your robot companion. Big eyes quivering, he is so excited to share a new update. Now you can buy virtual food with which to feed him!
In fact, you have to.
Ryan Calo is a law professor and information scientist at the University of Washington.