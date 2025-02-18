How AI can protect vital pipelines and cables deep in the ocean

Armed with a map of the objects in the ocean and high-resolution data, autonomous systems will identify the things that don’t belong, says Jann Wendt, chief executive of German startup North.io, which is working to create systems to protect undersea technology. Determining whether an object encroaching on a group of offshore wind turbines is a threat or just a pod of dolphins, or whether an object near a critical undersea cable is a rock or a mine, is crucial, he says. Wind turbines are vulnerable because they are buried in the seabed and are connected to the power grid on land with undersea cables.