ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot produced by OpenAI, a California-based startup, can generate human-like answers to questions. It can write poems, computer code and much more besides. UBS, a bank, reckons that since ChatGPT’s launch in November it has attracted 100m monthly active users. On February 7th Microsoft announced that it will infuse Bing, its search engine, with some of ChatGPT’s magic, thanks to a partnership with OpenAI. On the day before, Alphabet, Google’s parent company, had said that it would soon launch Bard, its own AI chatbot. Baidu, China’s search giant, has promised to do the same. Online-search startups, including Neeva and You.com, have AI chatbots, too. How will this flurry of innovation change search?