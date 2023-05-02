How AI chatbots could change online search

Chatbots have plenty of shortcomings. A big one is that they can make stuff up. These “hallucinations" happen because the models do not actually understand what they are saying. Chatbots might also be hard to monetise; it’s harder to insert ads into a conversation with an AI chatbot than into a Google search. (Microsoft says it will experiment with adding ads into its chatbot’s answers on Bing.) The cost of the additional computing power needed to run chatbots will probably eat into search engines’ margins. Some firms, including Neeva, are trying to get users to buy subscriptions to their chatbot services. Whatever their imperfections, chatbots have the potential to transform the way people interact with the internet and information. Bill Gates, the co-founder of Microsoft, has called the technology “as important as the PC, as the internet". Changing how you find your dream holiday may be just the start.