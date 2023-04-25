How AI could change computing, culture and the course of history

Dr Bender and those who agree with her may take issue with such notions. But they might find that they lead to useful actions in the field of “AI ethics". Winkling out non-conscious biases acquired in the pre-verbal infancy of training; dealing with the contradictions behind hallucinations; regularising rogue desires: ideas from psychotherapy might be seen as helpful analogies for dealing with the pseudocognitive AI transition even by those who reject all notion of an AI mind. A concentration on the relationship between parents, or programmers, and their children could be welcome, too. What is it to bring up an AI well? What sort of upbringing should be forbidden? To what extent should the creators of AIs be held responsible for the harms done by their creation?