How American drones failed to turn the tide in Ukraine
Heather Somerville , Brett Forrest , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 10 Apr 2024, 11:02 AM IST
SummaryDrones from American startups have been deemed glitchy and expensive, prompting Ukraine to turn to alternatives from China.
The Silicon Valley company Skydio sent hundreds of its best drones to Ukraine to help fight the Russians. Things didn’t go well.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less