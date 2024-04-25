On April 18, eSafety officials notified X that the video was still available using VPNs and that they didn’t consider X to be in compliance with the notice. On April 19, government lawyers sent another letter to X, saying the regulator was open to other technical solutions to ensure users in Australia couldn’t access the material, but threatened legal action if nothing else was done. The letter said X’s policy on its website indicated that violent content can and will be “removed," not merely geoblocked.