How can you move from Gmail to Zoho Mail? Here's a step-by-step guide

Home Minister Amit Shah’s public endorsement of Zoho Mail has given a major boost to this homegrown email service. Zoho Mail is fast becoming a popular alternative to Gmail, especially among users who value privacy and prefer an ad-free experience. The service is winning over professionals and small businesses with features such as support for custom domains, a clean interface, and strong privacy protections. Designed for both individuals and organisations, Zoho Mail offers web, mobile, and IMAP/SMTP access, along with integrated tools for contacts, calendars, and collaboration through Zoho Workplace.

Why are people switching to Zoho Mail? Zoho Mail’s growing appeal lies in its focus on user privacy, lack of ads, and professional-grade tools at affordable rates. It allows users to create personalised email addresses using their own domains and provides a streamlined, distraction-free inbox experience.

How can you move from Gmail to Zoho Mail? Switching to Zoho Mail from Gmail is simple and can be done without losing any important emails or contacts. Here’s how:

Step 1: Create a Zoho Mail account Visit the Zoho Mail website and sign up for your preferred plan. If you want to use a custom domain, choose a Business or Workplace plan. This allows you to add and verify your domain and create user accounts for your team.

Step 2: Enable IMAP in Gmail Log in to Gmail and go to Settings → See all settings → Forwarding and POP/IMAP. Then enable IMAP. This step lets Zoho Mail access and transfer your Gmail data.

Step 3: Import your emails to Zoho Mail In Zoho Mail, open the Settings → Import/Export section. Use the Migration Wizard to import your emails, folders, and contacts from Gmail to Zoho Mail.