How China and Russia could hobble the internet

The concern is not just sabotage, however, but also snooping. America and its allies know the threat better than anyone, because for decades they have embodied it. In the 1970s America conducted audacious operations to tap Soviet military cables using specially equipped submarines that could place and recover devices on the seabed. As the internet went global, the opportunities for underwater espionage rose fast. In 2012 GCHQ, Britain’s signals-intelligence service, had tapped more than 200 fibre-optic cables carrying phone and internet traffic, many of which handily came ashore on the country’s west coast. It also reportedly worked with Oman to tap others running through the Persian Gulf. The lesson—that the route and ownership of cables can be vital to national security—was not lost on others.