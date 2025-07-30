How China is girding for an AI battle with the US
Raffaele Huang , Liza Lin , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 30 Jul 2025, 02:33 PM IST
Summary
As Washington tries to limit its progress, Beijing is spending more to build an artificial-intelligence ecosystem that doesn’t rely on U.S. technology.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
China is ramping up efforts to build a domestic artificial-intelligence ecosystem that can function without Western technology, as it steels itself for a protracted tech contest with the U.S.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less
topics
Read Next Story