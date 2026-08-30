How China’s AI policies avoid painful past tech crackdowns

Chinese investors learned a painful lesson in 2021: Beijing can tolerate a booming technology business until it decides the social costs have become too high.
Videogames were one example. Chinese authorities had worried for years about addiction among children, gradually tightening restrictions before imposing a dramatic limit in 2021: most minors could play for just one hour on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays. Officials said excessive gaming was harming children’s study, daily lives and health.