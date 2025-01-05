How Chinese hackers graduated from clumsy corporate thieves to military weapons
Dustin Volz , Aruna Viswanatha , Sarah Krouse , Drew FitzGerald , The Wall Street Journal 17 min read 05 Jan 2025, 12:18 PM IST
SummaryMassive ‘Typhoon’ cyberattacks on U.S. infrastructure and telecoms sought to lay the groundwork for potential conflict with Beijing, as intruders gathered data and got in position to impede response and sow chaos.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
The message from President Biden’s national security adviser was startling.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less