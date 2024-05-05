How disinformation works—and how to counter it
Summary
- More co-ordination is needed, and better access to data
Did you know that the wildfires which ravaged Hawaii last summer were started by a secret “weather weapon" being tested by America’s armed forces, and that American ngos were spreading dengue fever in Africa? That Olena Zelenska, Ukraine’s first lady, went on a $1.1m shopping spree on Manhattan’s Fifth Avenue? Or that Narendra Modi, India’s prime minister, has been endorsed in a new song by Mahendra Kapoor, an Indian singer who died in 2008?