Buying a new video game is becoming an expensive decision for Indian gamers, especially when it comes to major releases. Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed Shadows is one such example, with its Premium Edition costing as much as ₹8,399 in India.

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The game is available on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, but its price changes depending on the platform and edition. While the Standard Edition starts at ₹4,899 on PC, PlayStation and Xbox users have to pay ₹5,599. The higher editions also cross the ₹6,000 mark.

This raises an important question for fans of the long-running franchise: does the game offer enough to justify spending this much?

For Sauvik Saha, a senior PhD scholar at IISER Pune and a long-time Assassin's Creed fan, the answer depends on what players expect from the series.

"We see that the game is so expensive. As a fan and as someone who has played this for a very long time, why would you say the ₹8k+ price tag is worth it?" he asks.

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Assassin's Creed Shadows price on PC, PlayStation and Xbox Here is how the prices compare across the three platforms based on their digital store listings.

The Standard Edition of Assassin's Creed Shadows costs ₹4,899 on PC and ₹5,599 on both PlayStation 5 and Xbox. The Deluxe Edition is priced at ₹6,299 on PC, while PlayStation 5 and Xbox users have to pay ₹6,999. The Premium Edition costs ₹7,699 on PC, ₹8,399 on PlayStation 5 and ₹8,349 on Xbox.

Also Read | Founder Of Assassin's Creed Maker Ubisoft Killed In A Plane Crash In France

The Standard Edition gives players the base game. The Deluxe Edition adds the Sekiryu Dual Pack, Sekiryu Hideout Pack and five mastery points. The Premium Edition includes these extras along with the Claws of Awaji expansion.

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The difference is noticeable. A PlayStation player buying the Premium Edition pays ₹3,000 more than someone buying the Standard Edition. On Xbox, the difference is ₹2,750.

However, the prices can change during sales, and the final amount may depend on the store and offers available at the time of purchase.

What does the game offer for the higher price? Set in feudal Japan, Assassin's Creed Shadows allows players to control two characters, Naoe, a shinobi assassin, and Yasuke, a samurai. The two have different fighting styles, giving players the option to approach missions through stealth or direct combat.

One of the biggest additions is the way light and darkness affect stealth. Players can use shadows to hide from enemies, making the surroundings an important part of their approach.

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The game also has a dynamic four-season system. The world changes between spring, summer, autumn, and winter, affecting the surroundings and making exploration more varied.

Saha believes these additions make the game different from its predecessors. However, he points out that players are also paying more than they did for earlier major releases.

"My personal opinion: Compared to the latest major releases of Assassin's Creed like Odyssey and Valhalla, Shadows sits at around 1.5k-2k INR higher than their respective prices," he says.

He also feels Ubisoft has addressed some complaints about the previous games.

"Parkour and stealth has been given importance, which was earlier criticised by fans for being obsolete in Odyssey or Valhalla," he explains.

Another improvement, according to him, is the pacing. He feels that Odyssey and Valhalla had huge runtimes and could feel bloated. Shadows, in comparison, does a better job of keeping the experience focused.

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Why old Assassin's Creed fans may not be satisfied Despite the improvements, Saha believes the game still misses some elements that made the earlier titles special.

"All og AC fans will still miss the social stealth elements like blending into crowds or hiding in plain sight," he says.

He points to the Ezio trilogy, where blending into crowds and staying unnoticed were important parts of being an assassin. For him, these features helped make the series different from other open-world games.

He also feels that Shadows still plays like an RPG, even though players can switch to Canon Mode. More importantly, he does not think its story and characters match those of the earlier games.

"It nowhere nearly matches the story and character arcs of the initial AC games like Ezio trilogy, AC 3 or AC 4," he says.

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For fans who grew up following characters such as Altair, Ezio, Connor and Edward Kenway, this could be an important reason to think twice before paying ₹8,000 or more.

Saha believes the game is a good choice for people who enjoy open-world RPGs such as Ghost of Tsushima and want a mix of newer gameplay with some classic Assassin's Creed elements.

"If you like open world RPG games like Ghost of Tsushima along with some classic Assassin's Creed elements, go for it. Visually, it will be rewarding," he says.

However, he has a different warning for players who mainly follow the franchise for its stories and characters.

"If you have been a fan of the AC stories and strong characters like Altair, Ezio, Connor and Edward Kenway, I'm afraid you will be left not fully satisfied with that price tag."

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For Indian gamers, the decision may therefore come down to what they want from the franchise. Those looking for a visually rich open-world adventure may find enough to enjoy, but long-time fans expecting the storytelling of the older games may want to wait for a discount before spending ₹8,399.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.