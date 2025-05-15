Can’t surveillance satellites be hacked?

Theoretically, yes. All surveillance satellites carry sensitive data that is encrypted in various forms such as globally standardized Advanced Encryption Standard (AES), as well as more sophisticated forms. Data encryption is implemented in the broadcast of sensitive satellite data at a ground station level as well, while the satellites themselves would have geolocation restrictions in terms of the range of area within which the data is beamed from them. This is what primarily differentiates them from general-use earth image satellites.