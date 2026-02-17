How jet engines are powering data centers
Jinjoo Lee , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 17 Feb 2026, 04:35 pm IST
Summary
Companies are converting aircraft engines to land-based natural gas turbines for power generation in the AI boom.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
In the battle for AI dominance, every engine of the economy is getting recruited into the fight—including jet engines.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less
topics
Read Next Story