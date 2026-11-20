Grand Theft Auto 6 offers players more than one way to conclude the story of protagonists Jason and Lucia, making decisions throughout the campaign potentially just as important as the final mission.

From the couple's relationship to the money they save, four major factors can influence how the story wraps up, according to a report by VICE. However, the exact number of endings remains unclear, with early reviewers uncovering different outcomes.

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VICE gaming journalist Brent Koepp said he had unlocked three endings while reviewing GTA 6. He also replayed the finale four times to examine how different decisions changed the outcome.

Rockstar Games has reportedly indicated that the game features “a lot more than two” possible endings during a question-and-answer session reported by Game8. However, the developer has not publicly disclosed the precise number of possible conclusions.

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Unlike a game in which players make one decisive choice towards the end, GTA 6 reportedly takes into account decisions and behaviour throughout the campaign.

Four factors that could determine which ending players unlock: 1. Decisions made during story missions Choices made while completing missions can have consequences beyond the immediate task. According to VICE, certain missions allow players to decide what happens to other characters, and those decisions can influence the eventual conclusion.

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For instance, choosing to spare a character rather than eliminate them could affect how the story progresses. This means players may need to consider the longer-term consequences of their actions instead of treating every mission as an isolated assignment.

2. Jason and Lucia's relationship The relationship between the game's two central characters is another factor that could shape the finale. Their romance is optional, meaning players can choose to develop their relationship or keep their partnership focused on criminal activities.

According to VICE, the extent to which players pursue the romantic side of Jason and Lucia's relationship can influence the ending. Their interactions and the level of commitment players build between the characters may therefore matter when the story reaches its conclusion.

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3. Your criminal profile The game also tracks the kind of criminal players become while navigating Leonida, the fictional setting of GTA 6. This Criminal Profile reportedly reflects whether players adopt a more calculated approach or engage in reckless and chaotic behaviour.

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The way players carry out criminal activities could consequently have an impact on how Jason and Lucia's story concludes. This adds another layer to the game's decision-making system, as behaviour across different missions may contribute to the final outcome.

4. Money in the family savings account The fourth factor is the amount of money players put aside in the couple's Family Savings account. As per VICE, the balance can influence what eventually happens to Jason and Lucia.

Rather than spending all their earnings during the campaign, players may need to consider how much they save for the couple's future. The game's financial system therefore appears to have a role beyond purchasing items and funding activities.

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About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X