How Microsoft could supplant Apple as the world’s most valuable firm

Nonetheless Microsoft is also taking a big gamble. Next year its capital spending is expected to jump by almost two-fifths, to about $40bn. That is a near-record 16% of the firm’s revenue and a higher share than any other tech giant save Meta, the parent of Facebook. Much of this will be spent on new AI chips and high-performance networking to go into the 120-odd extra data centres it plans to bring online. Whether such an investment will pay off is an open question. For all their promise, Copilots still have plenty of problems. At the demonstration in Redmond the AI-generated slide show described your correspondent as “CEO of ABC Inc", which he definitely is not. Competitors, in particular Alphabet (the parent of Google), are eyeing up all the same markets. As the battle over the future of work heats up, Microsoft’s position is enviable but not unassailable.